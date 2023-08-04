SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Pauline Straub, 99, Pauline to everyone who knew her well, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living in Salem.

Born in Wellsville on September 27, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Edward Joseph and Margaret Coleman Meister.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Straub on August 25, 1998, after 50 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Meister and sister, Louise Rhodes.

She is survived by her son, David Straub and his wife, Lee, of Florida. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, including a special nephew and niece, Mark and Katie Straub, who cared for Pauline extensively in her final years.

Pauline was a graduate of Salineville High School class of 1942.

She was a member of the St. Paul Parish in Salem.

She worked at Mullins Manufacturing during World War II.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Stark Memorial in Salem, 1014 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460. Calling hours begin at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral begins at 11:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

