Mary “Meg” Catherine Bowman, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Mary “Meg” Catherine Bowman, 70, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 27, 1950 in Salem, daughter of Edward T. and Mary E. (Buchanan) Franklin.

Survivors include her son, Ronald Bowman, Jr. of Akron; daughter, Amanda (partner, Mat Thrasher) Bowman of Cleveland and a brother, Robert T. Franklin of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

No services will be held.

