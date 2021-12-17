SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary “Mac” Ruthrauff, 72, died Thursday, December 16, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born April 30, 1949 in Lakewood, Ohio, daughter of the late Edwin P. and Mary (McSweeney) Schweitzer.

Mac was a 1967 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and was a 1971 graduate of The Ohio State University in special education.

She was a special needs teacher for Youngstown City Schools and also substituted at various schools.

Mac was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, an active member of the Farm Bureau and various youth organizations. She loved to cook, bake and shop.

Survivors include her husband, Gregg Ruthrauff whom she married August 11, 1973; three sons, Cris (Cat) Ruthrauff, Sean (Angie) Ruthrauff and Trent Ruthrauff, all of Salem; daughter, Genna Ruthrauff of Salem; sister, Jane Schweitzer (Andy Messmer) of Macedonia; two brothers, Fred (Janet) Schweitzer of Howland and John (Louise) Schweitzer of Macedonia and six grandchildren, Connor, Savannah, Calee, Austin, Tate and Cooper.

Besides her parents, Mac was preceded in death by her brother, Edwin Schweitzer.

Friends and family will be received from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021at Stark Memorial.

Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

