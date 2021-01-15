Mary Louise Usis, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Daily Usis, age 96, was accepted by the Lord in Salem, Ohio on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on November 23, 1924 to Kaho and Helen Daily.

Her parents moved to California in 1929, where she received her schooling. She graduated from Anna Heads, a private young ladies school and then attended the University of California at Berkeley.

She married her childhood sweetheart December 10, 1943 and became a devoted homemaker for the remainder of her life. Like her husband, she attended Mount Union College at the end of the Second World War. She enjoyed being a military wife and liked to travel abroad accompanying her husband on all his military assignments in the U.S., as well as Iceland, Scotland and the Philippines. In Scotland, she became a Red Cross Staff Aide and helped with the “Hungarian Airlift” of European refugees in the late 1950’s. When in the Philippines, she helped in the Clark Air Base Hospital, tending to the wounded in the surgical and rehabilitation wards on their departure from Vietnam. She also was a member of the Sky Larks, a choral group of officer’s wives, who frequently performed for visiting dignitaries at the American Embassy in Manila. During her lifetime travels, she enjoyed visiting and learning about the various cultures of Asia, Central and South America, Europe, Egypt and other parts of Africa, the Indian Ocean and the Caribbean.

On her husband’s retirement from the military, they returned to Leetonia, Ohio where she had first visited in 1935. She took over the care of her ailing mother-in-law and later her father-in-law. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of Our Savior in Salem and enjoyed helping at the church’s Almost New Shop. In addition, during her last years, she became an energetic student of British history and the English language.

She is preceded by her husband, Felix, Jr.

She is survived by her two sons, Felix III and John and their wives; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 870 E State Street, Salem, OH 44460 or the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

Private family services are planned for the summer.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences or order flowers visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Louise Usis, please visit our floral store.