SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Whitman, 74, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

She was born to the late Charles F. and Mary Alice Harris on June 3, 1948 in Salem.



She was a 1966 graduate of United High School.

Mary Lou was a faithful member of the Church of God Abrahamic Faith for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She and her husband were married on October 24, 1970.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 52 years, Blair Whitman; children; Mary Ann Barber and Dan (Abby) Whitman; grandchildren, Dakota, Madison, Tanny and Ty; great-grandchildren, Rydar and Haylynn; and brothers, Chuck (Joann) Harris and Jim (Jean) Harris.

Donations may be made in her name to the Church of God Abrahamic Faith, 250 Georgetown Rd., Salem OH 44460 or the Columbiana County Humane Society, 1825 S. Lincoln Ave., Salem, OH 44460.

Calling hours for Mary Lou will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home on Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held the following morning Monday, January 9, 2023, at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park.

