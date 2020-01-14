Mary Lou Wendt, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Wendt, age 74, died at 6:10 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born March 19, 1945 in Canton, daughter of the late Howard L. and Grace (Wortman) Sweitzer.

Mary Lou worked for the Blackhawk Automotive Plastics (Ventra) for 30 years.

She was 1963 graduate of Marlington High School.

Her interests included country music, Dallas Cowboys football and animals, especially raccoons. But above all, she enjoyed the time she was able to spend with her family, friends and pets.

Survivors include a brother, Wilbur (Lois) Sweitzer of New Castle, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, William Sweitzer also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Rowley officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics Ohio, 3303 Winchester Pike, Columbus, OH 43232

