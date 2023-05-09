SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Safreed, 85, passed peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Salem.

Mary was born on August 7, 1937, in Lisbon, the daughter of the late Mildred H. (Welling) and Alfred J. Shaffer.

Mary bestowed an incredible work ethic, in fact she loved to work. In Salem, she worked at Timberlanes before moving to Florida, where she lived and worked for 21 years. In the Tampa area, she worked at Winn-Dixie, Best Western, New Air Manufacturing and as a security guard before returning to Ohio, in March 2003. Upon returning to Salem, she worked at Lyle Printing and Coastal Pets.

She enjoyed spending time with family and coworkers, collecting rooster themed items, loving her pet cats and dogs, growing a garden and needlepoint crafts. Her family will miss her companionship, phone calls, generous nature, stubbornness, and hardheadedness.

Mary attended the New Life Pentecostal Church and Baptist church, while living in Florida; she was a member of The First Baptist Church of Salem.

Survivors include her loving children, Linda (Barry) Baddeley, Roger Carl; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Carl all of Salem, and foster son, Chad McLaughlin of Dallas Texas; siblings, Shirley (Tom) Wickley of Florida and Betty (Earl) McCoy of New Waterford; sister-in-law, Marlene Shaffer of Salem; and a bountiful host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Jeffrey Carl, Ronald Carl; brothers, Robert, Ed and Jack Shaffer; and sister, Shelva Jean.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday May 11, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at Noon at the funeral home, with dear friend Terry Bishop officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Salem. Memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals 4750 state Route 165, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

