SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Cox, 77, of Salem, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Akron City Hospital.

She was born to the late William “Bill” and Pearl (McClish) Ingledue in Salem on February 11, 1945.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Travis (Billie) Sadler; long time partner, Gary Wright, who misses her every day; grandchildren, Connie, Chad, Damien and Mary; brother, Bill Ingledue and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Mary loved everyone she met, especially her friends and family. She enjoyed horseback riding, loved to dance and her dancing friends in Deerfield. She will be missed by her family and many friends.

Private services were held.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary L. (Ingledue) Cox, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.