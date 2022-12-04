SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane “Janie” Grandolfo, 91, died, Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Janie was born January 31, 1931 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Anthony “Tony,” Sr. and Susie (Zamarelli )Petrucci.

Janie was a 1948 graduate of Salem High School and went on to attend Cosmetology school in New Rochelle, New York.

She was a licensed cosmetologist for many years, which she operated out of her home. Janie later owned and operated Petrucci’s Restaurant on Route 14.

Janie was a lifelong member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Janie, along with her husband and family, received the Catholic Family of the Year Award from the Youngstown Diocese.

Janie loved cooking and baking and would make pizzelles for everyone for all occasions. She also enjoyed playing bingo and scratch-off tickets.

Her husband, Gabriel M. “Gabby” Grandolfo, whom she married November 24, 1951, died November 6, 1991.

Janie is survived by her children, Patricia Grandolfo of Beloit, Susan Grandolfo of Beloit, Carmel (Tom) Mather of Salem and Christina (Mark) Sanor of Beloit; grandchildren, Jerry (Elizabeth) Sanor, Gabrielle Sanor (fiancé, David McCormack); one sister, Toni (Art deceased) Casto of St. Cloud, Florida and one brother, Anthony (Charlene) Petrucci, Jr. of Salem.

Besides her parents, Janie was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Sue Grandolfo and one sister, Connie (Paul) Campanelli.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, with Rev. Msgr. Peter Polando officiating.

Burial will be held at later date at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady’s Purse, 935 E State Street, Salem, OH 44460 and St. Paul Catholic Church or the Salem Alumni Association, 330 E State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

