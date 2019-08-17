Mary Jane Bock, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Bock, 82, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Mary Jane was born December 5, 1936, in East Palestine, a daughter of the late, James and Mable (Faulk) Foster.

Mary Jane was a 1955 graduate of East Palestine High School.

She was a homemaker, who with her husband operated the family farm for 54 years.

Mary Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She was a member of Winona Friends Church and the Columbiana County Farm Bureau.

Her husband, Frederick W. Bock, Sr., whom she married September 11, 1965, died June 9, 2019.

She is survived by three sons, Larry (Jodie) Bock of Hanoverton, Frederick (Gayla) Bock, Jr. of Salem and Adam (Ann) Bock of Salem; one sister, Hanna Paine of North Carolina; four brothers, Harry (Virginia) Foster, Butch (Karen) Foster, Tex Foster and Jim (Becky) Foster, all of East Palestine and seven grandchildren, Andrew, Lea, Rebecca, Adrienne, Julia, Adison and Jessica.

Besides her parents and husband; two brothers, Dick and Chuck Foster; two sisters, Sally Foster and Donna Richey and a grandson, Anderson Bock preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Winona Friends Church with Rev. Dan Hepner, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial will be at North Georgetown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

