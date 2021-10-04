Mary Helmick, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Helmick, 88, died Saturday, October 3, 2021, at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born February 6, 1933, in Salem, daughter of the late Howard D. and Mary (Birkhimer) Sunderman.

Mary worked in dietary at Salem Community Hospital and then as a clerk at Ames Department Store.

She was a member of Salem Realife Church.

Her husband, Richard G. Helmick whom she married September 9, 1950, preceded her in death December 7, 2006.

Survivors include a son, Richard (Laura) Helmick, Jr. of Salem; daughter, Susan (Howard) Meyers of Leetonia; two sisters, Virginia Hull of Lisbon and Nancy Lewis of Salem; four grandchildren, Michael (Stephanie) Helmick of Salem, Aaron (Alicia) Helmick of Columbus, Ross Helmick of Denver, Colorado and Julie (Chris) Berkheimer of Beloit and five great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Helmick, Collin Helmick, Reagan Helmick, Madilyn Helmick and Shelby Berkheimer.

Besides her parents, a sister, Sara Hippely and three brothers, Claude Julian Sunderman, Sr., William Sunderman, Sr. and Raymond Leo Sunderman, Sr. also preceded her in death.

A private service will be held at the Grandview Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Ben Rosser officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to donor’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

