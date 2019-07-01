Mary Ellen Gilbey, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Gilbey, 88, died at 10:04 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital in Alliance.

She was born July 19, 1930, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph W. and Helen (Caler) Hinkle.

Mary enjoyed camping, cooking, raising kids and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons, Cliff (Chris) Gilbey, Mark (Annette) Gilbey and Scott (Anna) Gilbey; six daughters, Mabel (Jack) Pasco, Janice (Agostino) DiCesare, Tammy (Gordon) Trimm, Vicki (Jack) Dennison, Tracy (Steve) Waugh and Teresa (Robert) Metts; two sisters, Eleanor Barrett and Helen Rubich; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves her companion of 45 years, Alfred DiCesare.

Besides her parents, a son, Kim; four sisters, Sarah McClish, Joan McMurray, Mabel McClellan, Stella Milnes and three brothers, James, John and Joseph Hinkle, also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, July 5, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Friday, July 5, at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will be held at Hope Cemetery.

