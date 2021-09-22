Mary E. Saltsman, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON – Mary E. Saltsman, 95, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at her home.

She was born May 29, 1926, in Lisbon, daughter of the late Frank and Joanna (Stewart) Anderson.

Mary was a graduate of Southern Local High School.

She worked at TRW for 29 years as an inspector and Salem China Company as a decorator. She owned Grandma’s Country Inn in Hanoverton for many years; Neil Zurcher from One Tank Trips visited many times and enjoyed her famous homemade pies.

She enjoyed traveling. Her adventures included England, Ireland and Scotland. Mary loved to organize bus trips twice a year to Atlantic City. She went to school to learn how to groom poodles. She loved to decorate cakes and do quilting.

Her husband, Leonard Saltsman whom she married August 5, 1950, preceded her in death March 25, 2003.

Survivors include a son, Michael Saltsman of Hanoverton; one grandson, John Saltsman and a special thanks to her niece, Lilly Moats.

Besides her parents, four sisters, Edith, Bell, Stella and Hazel and four brothers, Harold, Jim, Chuck and Owen, also preceded her in death.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial with Pastor Tom Allmon officiating.

Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton.

