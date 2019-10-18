Mary E. Devine, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Devine, age 70, died at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born March 30, 1949 in Salem, the daughter of Nola Jane (Riddle) Devine Cooper and the late Frank E. Devine.

Mary was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

She was a graduate of Salem High School and has a bachelor’s degree in coding.

Mary worked for the school system for 40 years as a custodian and was an active member of OAPSI during her work for the school system.

She was loved by all the children from all ages at Reilly School. Her love and care for all things, including cats, will be missed.

Besides her mother, survivors include a sister, Gina A. Heim of Staunton, VA; a brother, Roger A. Devine of Salem; several nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and cousins from all over the United States.

Besides her father, a sister, Pauline J. Devine; two brothers, Frank E. Devine and James M. Devine and stepfather, Leo F. Cooper also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the AMVETS in Salem with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating followed by a celebration of life dinner. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services.

