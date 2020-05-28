Mary E. “Betty” Clayton, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. “Betty” Clayton, age 90 died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 13, 1930 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late William F. and Mary (Bowen) Domyan.

Betty was a Welcome Wagon hostess for 13 years and previously worked at Persky’s.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and a former member of Elks BPOE 305 Ladies Auxiliary, YWCA, Salem Scampers and Carnation Kampers. Her family was everything to her.

Her husband, Glenn L. Clayton whom she married January 14, 1950 preceded her in death May 15, 2009.

Survivors include two sons, Bruce W. (JoAnn) Clayton of Salem and Mark T. (Sandy) Clayton of San Antonio, Texas; brother, William (Anna) Domyan of California; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, a son, Glenn L. Clayton Jr. and a sister, Ann Louise Lynskey also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Stark Memorial. For the safety of the Clayton family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, bring your own mask and do not linger.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Also, those who are unable to attend the services are now able to share their respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs

To send condolences or flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary “Betty” E. Clayton, please visit our floral store.