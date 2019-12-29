Mary Carmel Marino, Dover, Ohio

DOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Carmel Marino died December 27, 2019 at the age of 94 due to declining health.

Born on September 3, 1925 to the late Joseph and Concetta Gabriel, she resided in Salem, Ohio until the age of 72 when she moved to Dover and lived next to her daughter, Linda.

She married Anthony Marino, Jr. on September 8, 1945 and he died on January 30, 1972.

She was a homemaker until his death. She worked at several restaurants and then retired from Circle K.

She loved to cook, bake and garden. She was known for her homemade bread and rolls.

She is survived by daughters, Linda (Richard) Homrighausen and their sons, Nicholas and Peter (Erika) and their children, Isaac and Amelia, all of Dover; Concetta (Raymond deceased) and their children, Jeremy and Ryan of Salem; Samantha (Corey) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Lisa (Bill) Myers and their children, Olivia of Monroe Falls and Billy of Florida.

She came from a family of ten children with three sets of twins of which she was one.

Deceased are brothers, Ralph Gabriel, Anthony Gabriel, Eugene Gabriel and Guy Gabriel; sisters, Angeline Hively, Carmel Mary Ferry, Jean Weber and Elvera Gabriel. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Josephine Saunders and Betty Gabriel along with many nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours are on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem, Ohio.

Prayers will be at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

A funeral service will follow at St. Paul’s Catholic Church at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Burial will follow in the Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

