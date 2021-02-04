Mary “Betty” W. Luce, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty (Mary W.) Luce, 92, died Friday, January 29, 2021.

She was a long-time resident of Salem, then Hanoverton, Ohio. The last four years she resided at the Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, Ohio.

She was born August 2, 1928.

Her beloved husband of 49 years, Wally (Wallace S.) Luce preceded her in death.

Betty lived a full and rich life. She was a strong, determined, independent and loving woman. She and Wally enjoyed camping and traveling the country with family and friends and spending time as winter Texans. They were initial members of the Salem Scampers camping club. Betty was also a 50-year member of the Salem Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International. Betty was an accomplished cook and baker, sewer, knitter and quilter. Her recipes and handmade gifts are treasured by many. She celebrated her 80th birthday with a family cruise to Alaska. We know that the sadness we now feel due to her passing, will eventually be lessened by the many wonderful memories we have of our lives with her.

She is survived by her daughter, Evey (Evelyn) Luce Muniz and husband, Rick, of Houston, Texas; son, Whit (William Luce) and wife, Nancy, of Dublin, Ohio; sister, Eleanor Harmon of Willoughby, Ohio; grandsons, Kevin Luce and wife, Jennifer, of Louisville, Kentucky and Brian Luce of Berea, Kentucky; great-grandsons, Charlie and Bennett, of Louisville, Kentucky and additional nieces, nephews and “bonus” family.

Besides her husband, her mother, Flora Belle Harmon and her sister, Judy Minner, also preceded her in death.

A brief visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the First Christian Church, 1151 E. Sixth Street, Salem, OH 44460. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 Noon at the church.

The family requests that everyone prioritize health and safety first, adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at a future date when larger gatherings are safe and advisable.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, 1151 E. Sixth Street, Salem, OH 44460. To view a recording of the funeral service, send condolences or send flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary “Betty” W. Luce, please visit our floral store.