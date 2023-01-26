SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Whitacre, age 92, daughter of Michael and Vera (Russo) Bufi, on the evening of 24 January 2023 quietly slipped away to be with her savior.

In her own words: II Cor. 5:8 “to be absent from the body, to be present with the Lord.”

Dear friend,

I’ll explain. It was July 1970 when I experienced the New Birth & Baptism in the Holy Spirit. I truly didn’t grasp what happened except that I was changed; was different. Later, I learned all my sins were washed away by the Blood of Jesus, who was crucified on Calvary’s Cross. My name was written in the Lambs Book of Life. I was born with a sin nature with enmity against a Holy God and needed a Savior to make Heaven.

My husband, Donald, Jr., of 62 years, went to be with Jesus four years ago. Romans 10:9-10 is the word of God that convinced him, and he was saved and in Heaven also. I owe very much to our son Donald, his wife Chris, our daughter June, and her husband Mike Cain.

My favorite scripture is Jesus speaking: “I Am the Way, the Truth and the Life; no one comes to the Father but by me.” (Jesus). God Loves You.

Mary is survived by her children, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

