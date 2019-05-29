Mary A. Allmon Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Allmon, age 86, died at 3:15 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 at Salem West Healthcare.

She was born July 9, 1932 in Salineville, the daughter of the late Mervin and Myrtle (Robb) House.

Mary had worked as a restorative aide for over 20 years at Threshold.

Her husband, Ernest Allmon whom she married in 1951 preceded her in death in 1988.

Survivors include two sons, Gary (Joan) Allmon and John (Brenda) Allmon, both of Roosevelt, Utah; four daughters, Regina Costlow of Hanoverton, Stacy (Dan) Hawkins of Damascus, Tracy (Chuck) Leverknight of Wakeman and Leigh (Chanti) Allmon of Warren; two sisters, Shirley (Sam) Thompson of Gavers and Myrtle Mae Hupp; two brothers, George (Sandy) House of Lisbon and James House; a half-brother, Mervin (Stevie) House; 62 grandchildren; stepmom, Irma House of Salem; stepbrother, Rick (Christy) Flemming; stepsisters, Karen (David) Hayden of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Beth (Ed) Heaton of East Palestine, Cindy Raley and Tracy (Scott) Davis of Lisbon.

Besides her parents and husband, a daughter, Debbie Noone; a granddaughter, Becky; a grandson, Hunter; a brother, William House and a sister, Ruth Ann Felger also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with Chuck Leverknight officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service at the funeral home.

