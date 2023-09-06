LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Pearl (Andress) Altman, 86, of Leetonia passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Martha was born on August 2, 1937, in Fort Pierre, South Dakota, daughter of the late Ralph and Fannie (Warrick) Andress.

She was a member of the First Christian Church in Columbiana. Martha loved everyone and had a generous heart.

Survivors include two sons, James R. (Karen) Altman, Jr. of Ohio, and Matthew D. Altman of Leetonia; two daughters, Christine M. Busse of Columbus, Ohio, and Melissa J. (Larry) Gorby of Leetonia; grandchildren, Randall Shamp, Corey Altman, Jessica (Gorby) Boyle, Dallas Busse, Autumn Busse, Rileighjo Altman, Erica McBride, Tony Busse, James Busse and Henry “Hank” Busse; and eight great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, James R. Altman Sr.; and sisters, Mary Kidd and Marjorie Stover.

A funeral service will take place at noon, Friday, September 8, 2023, at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Please plant a tree in Martha’s memory to honor her love of flowers and gardening.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

