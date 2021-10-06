Martha “Marty” B. Paparodis, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha “Marty” B. Paparodis, 87, passed away peacefully with all her children surrounding her Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her home.

She was born October 15, 1933, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Regis and Leona (Reese) Reinhard.

Marty was a homemaker and previously worked at Strauss as a clothes buyer and made many trips to New York clothing district.

She was a member St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana as well as a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem, where she served as director of the Renew Program, was a CCD teacher, Lector, Eucharistic Minister and loved her many bible study meetings.

Marty was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, known as the moral compass of the family.

Marty was preceded in death by her husband, Odess “Soph” Paparodis on September 8, 1995.

Besides her parents and husband, two sisters, Marylou Theiss and Sister Mary Marthe, SND.

Survivors include her sons, George Paparodis of Columbiana and Roy (Terri) Paparodis of Salem; daughters, Susan (Tim) Annabell of Salem, Marilyn Dissauer of Sagamore Hills and Diane Paparodis of Salem; 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Chistian Burial will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, October 9, 2021, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana with Father David Misbrener officiating.

Friends and family will be received Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon at the church. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 180 7th St., Columbiana, OH 44408 or Community Hospice, 2341 E. State St., Unit B, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

