Martha M. Harris, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha M. Harris, 87, died on Friday, January 22, 2021 at her son Rich’s residence.

Martha was born on July 6, 1933 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Dorothy Meyers.

She was a graduate of Kittanning High School.

Martha was primarily a homemaker most of her life. She was an active member of Salem First United Methodist Church. Martha volunteered in the Stephen’s ministry and the puppet ministry in her Methodist Church in Florida. She enjoyed jewelry making, sewing, baking and spending time with family. She also loved going to Disney.

Martha was a published author, where she wrote children’s books.

She is survived by her children, Rich (Leslie) Costal of Salem, David (Sherry) Costal of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, Linda Costal of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Sandra Coe of Salem; stepchildren, Curtis (Julie) Harris of Vero Beach, Florida, Geoffrey Harris of Baltimore, Maryland and Jan (Mike) Penn of Myersville, Maryland; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She also is survived by her beloved cat, Oreo.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Harris, Jr; one daughter, Kathleen Solos; one grandson, Justin Keesey and siblings, John Meyers, Michael Meyers, Betty Lou Kiernan, Miriam Coroni and Jane Gush.

There will be no services held at this time.

Burial will be held at Hope Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

The family would like to thank the staff at Courtyard at Lexington for years of wonderful care as well as Hospice of the Valley.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 1249 N Ellsworth Avenue, Salem, OH 44460 or Salem First United Methodist Church, 244 S Broadway Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

