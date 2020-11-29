Martha Louise Campf, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Louise Campf, 94, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Martha was born July 21, 1926 in Salem, a daughter of the late Cornelius “Neil” and Elna (Miles) Miller.

She graduated from Goshen High School in 1944 and was employed with Ohio Bell for 30 years, retiring in 1982.

She was a member of First Friends Church and Telephone Pioneers of America.

Martha enjoyed crocheting and spending time at the lake.

Her husband, William “Bill” C. Campf, whom she married December 24, 1948, died in 2009.

She is survived by two sons, William J. (Karen) Campf of Washingtonville and Robert “Lee” (Cheryl) Campf of Deerfield; four grandchildren, Dan, Jessica, Jeremy and Christy and two great-grandchildren, Marshall and Alexander.

A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Stark Memorial, where a webcast will be available after the service at www.starkmemorial.com under her obituary.

Burial will be at Deerfield Cemetery.

You can show support by joining a complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.

You may show your support by joining at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Donations may be made in Martha’s name to Community Hospice, 2341 E State Street, Suite B, Salem, OH 44406 or The American Cancer Society, 525 N Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44460 or Telephone Pioneers of America, https://www.pioneersvolunteer.org/.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martha Louise Campf, please visit our floral store.