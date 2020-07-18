Martha Jane Hubbs, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jane Hubbs, 88, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Salem.

Martha was born November 24, 1931 in Kensington, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and Leola (Bashaw) Becknell.

Martha was a 1949 graduate of Minerva School.

She worked at Salem Regional Medical Center in the Dietary and Physical Therapy departments for 23 years.

Martha was a member of Phillips Christian Church.

Some of her favorite past-times were reading, quilting, needle working and painting.

She is survived by her husband Mickey, whom she married Dec. 23, 1955; one son, Michael (Catherine) of Marbelhead,Ohio; three daughters, Danelle (Mike) Soroka of Austintown, Cheryl (Tim) McQuiston of Beloit and Holly (Steve) Ash of Columbia, South Carolina; two brothers, Bill (Linda) Becknell of Minerva and Dan (Betsy) Becknell of New Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Melanie, Aaron, Matthew and Mitchell; four great-grandchildren, Taylor, Kayla, Cameron and Katelyn.

Besides her parents, Martha was preceded in death by one sister, Kathleen Bernet and two brothers, Harold and Larry Becknell.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 1:30 p.m at Stark Memorial.

Friends and family will be received one hour prior at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Hope Cemetery.

For the safety of the Hubbs family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

