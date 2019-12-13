Martha Ellen Felgar, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Ellen Felgar, age 78, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019.

She was born November 21, 1941 in North Georgetown, daughter of the late Ralph C. and Myrtle B. (Beavers) Felgar.

Martha was a member of the Eastern Congregation of the Jehovah’s Witneses in Canton where she had many dear and loving friends.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Anthony J. Capobianco, who is serving in the U.S. Air Force in Germany and Angela Tackett of Port Charlotte, Florida; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, five brothers, Leon, Murray, Ronnie and Jerry Felgar and Eugene Templeton and two sisters, June Stoffer and Elaine Hoy also preceded her in death.

There will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley for their prompt response, compassion and assistance and the many members of the Kingdom Hall who offered support.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

