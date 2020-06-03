Marsha Anne Eucker, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha Anne Eucker, age 56 died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born February 26, 1964 in Salem, daughter of the late Carl C. Jr. and Charlotte Mary Elizabeth Agnes (Hiesser) Eucker.

Marsha was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

She enjoyed fine dining, music and gardening.

Survivors include two sisters, Mary Smith of Salem and Angela Charlotte Eucker of West Alexander; two brothers, Michael Eucker and Mark (Renee) Eucker, both of Salem. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

Besides her parents, a brother-in-law, Floyd Smith also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 with Father Robert Edwards officiating at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

Friends will be received from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. For the safety of the Eucker family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, bring your own mask and do not linger.

Inurnment will be held at Grandview Cemetery later.

