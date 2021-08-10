Marlene Berger, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene Berger, 89, Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after brief illness.

She was born July 15, 1932, in Salem the daughter of the late Harry and Ester Brown.

Marlene was a graduate of Salem High School.

She was of Catholic faith and attended many area Parishes.

Marlene was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, home decorating, cooking and baking.

Her husband, Paul Edward Berger whom she married July 11, 1953, preceded her in death May 26, 2019.

Survivors include, one son, Keith (Jane Lasse) Berger of Uniontown; two daughters, Sherry (Robert) Soules of Salem and Leslie (Donald) McAbier of Scottsdale, Arizona; daughter in law, Marina Berger of Salem; five grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and two nephews, Daryal and Caryal Emelo of Salem.

Besides her parents and husband, a son, Jamie Berger and a sister, Donna Bowman, preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. August 20, 2021, at Highland Memorial Park Chapel in Beloit with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E State St., Suite B, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services

