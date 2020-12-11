Mark R. Menough, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark R. Menough 59, passed away from a ongoing illness Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley.

He was born April 17, 1961 in Salem, son of the late Allen Richard (Dick) Menough and Camille (Entrikin) Menough Shutler.

Mark attended Salem schools and was a 1979 graduate of United Local High School.

He worked at TriFab in Salem for 40 years. His supervisor said, “Mark was the best creative tig welder he has ever seen”.

He was good with his hands and could fix anything he put his mind to. Mark loved helping others out and did anytime he could. He loved to cook. Mark loved his friends and family. He never knew a stranger. Mark was loyal, generous, kind, ornery and predictably unpredictable.

Survivors include his beloved friend, Gail Hill and mother of their only son Tobias M. Menough; brother, Jerry (Jane) Menough; sisters, Susan (Victor) Menough Robins and Diane Menough Bates; two granddaughters, Ceceillia Alesi, Farrah Menough and great grandson, Lukas Sheppard and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, his sister, Penny Menough Taylor and brother, Randall Menough also preceded him in death.

A celebration of life will be announced later.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Mark’s obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mark R. Menough, please visit our floral store.