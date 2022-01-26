SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark C. Taylor, 72, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 17, 1949 in Salem, son of the late Clyde Taylor and Margie (Freeland) Taylor.

Mark loved yardwork, enjoyed his breakfast friends and was very proud of the appearance of his vehicles. His family was very important to him.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Taylor, whom he married April 6, 2021; daughter, Lisa (Dale) Kuntz of Columbiana; children by marriage, Brandon Brownfield, Brennan Brownfield and Luke Laney; sister, Judy (John) Ebersbach of Salem; grandchildren, Sara Myers and Austin Kuntz and six great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, his brother, Carl Taylor, also preceded him in death.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Emmanual Lutheran Church with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

The family requests that visitors please wear masks and practice social distancing.

