Mark Allen Hill, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Allen Hill, age 57 died Sunday, October 20, 2019 his home.

He was born August 13, 1962 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of Judith E. (Bowers) Kennedy and the late John T. Hill Jr.

Mark was a 1982 graduate of Salem High School where he played football.

He had worked at American Standard, enjoyed sports, animals, fishing, grilling and working on cars.

Survivors include his mother Judith of Sebring, Florida; two sons, Brian Hill and Brandon Hill of Youngstown; step-daughter, Mandy (Matt) Donaldson of Lisbon; three sisters, Deborah (Randy) Leonard of Salem, Beverly (Dewey) May of Salem and Lorna (Chuck) Kellar of Sebring, Florida; a twin brother, Michael Hill of Kentucky and a granddaughter, Layla Hill.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Doug George officiating. Calling hours will be held from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

