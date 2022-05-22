YOUNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie K. (Franklin) Anthony, 72, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital in Warren.

She was born March 1, 1950, in Salem, daughter of the late Paul R. and Margaret M. (McClish) Franklin.

She was a 1968 graduate of Leetonia High School.

Marjorie was a Christian by faith.

She liked being the youngest child of a family of 13 children.

Marjorie received a Scholastic award for bookkeeping. She enjoyed doing crafts, being a caregiver for and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Joe (Erin) Anthony of Niles; three daughters, Michele (William) Neubert of Vienna, Delilah Lucas of Warren and Natalia (George) Williams of Warren; three sisters, Mary, Nancy and Joyce; two brothers, Allen and Paul; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Marjorie was also preceded in death by her sisters, Alice, Clara and Carol Ann and brothers, Rodman, Charles, George and Leonard.

Friends and family will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the funeral home with Pastor Thomas Stiver officiating.

Burial will be at Green Lawn Cemetery in Greenford.

