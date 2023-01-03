SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – T. Marjorie Guthrie, 92, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Copeland Oaks-Crandall Medical Center, in Sebring, Ohio.

Marjorie was born on July 22, 1930 in Minerva, Ohio, the daughter of Robert Lewis and Martha Nancy (Price) Draher.

She was a graduate of Augusta High School, Class of 1948.

After high school, she worked at Liberty Bell and Railway Express in Canton, before marrying and becoming a homemaker.

On February 17, 1957, Marjorie married Dale E. Guthrie and together they raised two sons, Kenneth (Cindy) Guthrie and Robert (Jody) Guthrie, on the family’s 100-acre farm, in New Garden. Loving, nurturing, and dependable, she was a steadfast supporter of the family farm.

Marjorie was a talented pianist and organist and she devoted nearly 50 years to the New Garden United Methodist Church, as the organist and treasurer.

Following retirement, Marjorie and Dale took 32 bus trips around the US and Europe.

Marjorie is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Dale E. Guthrie of Salem; children, Kenneth (Cindy) Guthrie of Columbiana and Robert (Jody) Guthrie of Salem; grandchildren, Jake (Hannah) Guthrie and Jenna Guthrie; stepgrandchildren, Kevin and Steve and one great-grandson, Henry Guthrie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and two sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor Gary Atkinson, of New Garden United Methodist Church, officiating.

A burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie’s name to New Garden United Methodist Church, 7165 State Route 9, Hanoverton, OH 44423.

