SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Ellen Smith of Salem passed away March 30, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.

“Margie” was born May 16, 1934, in Irondale, Ohio, the daughter of Homer and Blanche Martin.

She lived in the East Liverpool and Mechanicstown area most of her life, before moving to Salem after the death of her husband. She most recently lived at Grace Woods Assisted Living facility in Salem.

She was last employed at the Hot Dog Shoppe in East Liverpool, working until she was 76 before retiring.

What she loved most was spending time with her grandchildren and reading countless books. She was a kind-hearted soul and humble person.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Charles “Skip” Smith in 1997, and siblings Bill, Chester, Floyd, Betty Jane, James, Maxine, Dorothy and Jerry Martin.

She is survived by her children, Denise (Chip) Ritchie of Salem, Del (Jane) Smith of Hanoverton, Dutch (Karen) Smith of Toronto, Ohio and Debi (Nick) Rossi of Niceville, Florida.; grandchildren, Taylor, Devon, Tanner, Breeanna, Sierra, Dallas, Kristopher, David and Crystal; seven great- grandchildren; and a sister, Eileen “Tiny” (Jerry) Rhodes of Salineville.

A private service for immediate family will be held at Stark Memorial.

