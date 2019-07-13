Marion C. Landry, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion C. Landry, 93, died at 12:49 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born October 14, 1925, in Providence Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Charles and Ida (Ciampa) Porcaro.

Marion resided in Warwick for most of her life until 2004 when she moved to Salem, Ohio to live with her daughter, Betty and husband, Jack Brothers.

Marion started her teaching career as a volunteer at the local Head Start program in Warwick Rhode Island. That is when she fell in love with teaching preschoolers. Never graduating high school, Marion went back to school to gain her GED.

After that, while working full time as a preschool teacher at Head Start, she went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in education from Roger Williams College in Rhode Island at the age of 40. She was a preschool teacher with the Head Start program for ten years and finishing her career at St. Kevin’s Catholic School in Warwick, Rhode Island, retiring in 2000.

Marion leaves a daughter, Betty Brothers and husband, Jack and a son, Gerald Schey. She was the stepmother of Jo-ann Hartman and her husband, Jim, Maureen Evans and her husband, Bob, Michael Landry and wife, Sandra and the late Helen Harris, Carol Ruest and Dennis Landry.

She was also a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother.

In 1952, Marion married her first husband, Jeremiah Schey, who passed away in 1972. In 1974, was married to Chester Landry until his death in 2000.

Marion was one of six children. Preceding her death were four of her siblings, Felix, Marcelline, Irene and Sister Dorothy Porcaro, leaving Helen Curtis as the sole surviving sibling.

A visitation will be held Monday, July 15 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home, 1014 East State Street, Salem OH 44460. Prayer service to follow.

