SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTribute) – Our beloved mother, Marilyn Louise Hart, has passed on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the age of 84. She is finally at peace with our Lord.

Marilyn was born November 1, 1937, in Salem, daughter of the late John C. and Zella (Mangus) Litty.

Marilyn graduated from Salem High School in 1955 and Kent State University in 1959 with a Bachelor Degree in Medical Technology.

She worked at Akron General and Salem Hospital. In 1958, she married Edward J. (Ted) Hart and was the co-owner of McMillan Abstract Co. in Lisbon with her husband.

Marilyn was an active member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and Legion of Mary.

She was a also a member of Salem Golf Club, Salem Garden Club and was a board member of the Century House in Salem.

She will always be remembered for her unselfish love for her family and friends.

Marilyn is survived by her four children, Laura (Don) Kubas, Sean (Diane) Hart, Linda Hill and Lisa (Doug) Keller; grandchildren, Brendon (Elaina) Hart, Shanleigh (Justin) Luck, George (Randi) Kubas, Geoffrey (fiancé Laney) Kubas and Seth Hill and great-grandchildren, Aniston, Lincoln, Kian, Sawyer, Tommy and Luka.

Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Ted and brother, John C. Litty, Jr.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Stark Memorial.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. the following morning, Wednesday, September 28, at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Hart/Litty Scholarship, payable to Salem Community Foundation, P.O. Box 553 Salem, OH 44460; Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460; Legion of Mary c/o St. Paul Catholic Church, 935 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460 or Hospice of the Valley, 5100 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44412.

We want to thank Dr. Casacchia; our hospice nurse, Debbie and all the wonderful nurses and aides who loved and cared for Mom like their own. Bless all of you.

