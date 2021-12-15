SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn K. Smith, 69, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

She was born May 21, 1952 in Salem, daughter of the late Carl R. Dorothy E. (Tennyson) Shinn.

Marilyn was a 1970 graduate of Salem High School and the Hannah Mullins School of Nursing as an LPN in 1971.

She had worked at Giant Eagle as a pharmacy technician and previously as an LPN for Dr. David Drake. Marilyn was co-owner of J&M Paint & Decorating.

She was a member of Salem First Friends Church, a former member of the bell choir and a past member of Salem Quota Club.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Smith whom she married September 11, 1971; son, Brandon Smith of Alliance; sister, Barbara (Roger) Gallo of Columbiana and brother, Robert V. (Karen) Shinn of Salem.

Friends and family will be received from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at Salem First Friends Church. At the family’s request, visitors please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., following visitation, at the church, with Rev. Pete Fowler officiating.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery,

