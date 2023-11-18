SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn “Jane” Smith, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the age of 83. Surrounded by her loving family, Jane spent her final days at Blossom Nursing Home in Salem, where she was cared for with the utmost dignity and respect.

Jane was born on June 24, 1940, in Kansas, to the late John and Grace “Schmidt” Cotton. A proud Kansan, she carried the values of hard work, resilience and family devotion throughout her life.

Jane was a graduate of Hutchinson High School.

Following her graduation, Jane embarked on a remarkable 35-year career at Hyde-A-Way Golf Course in Beloit, where she performed the role of office manager with unwavering dedication. Jane was a jack-of-all-trades, often going above and beyond her duties to serve snacks and maintain the friendly atmosphere that the golf course was known for.

Jane was a woman of many talents and interests. She was an avid reader, often losing herself in the pages of a good book. Jane also had a creative side, spending countless hours crocheting and embroidering, needlepointing and sewing. She took part in a bowling league, handling her role as the secretary with grace and efficiency. An excellent golfer herself, Jane’s passion for the sport extended beyond her career. She was known as an amazing cook amongst her family.

Jane’s life was enriched by a loving family. She shared an enduring, 67-year-long marriage with her husband, George E. Smith, whom she married on November 17, 1956. Their love story was one of devotion, respect and mutual support.

Jane was also a devoted mother to her children, Sandy (Tim) Kaiser of Hilliard, Chuck (Becky) Smith of Salem and Jeff (Lisa) Smith, of Lisbon. She found immense joy in her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother. Her legacy lives on through her grandchildren, Andrea, Laura, Matthew, Brittany, Alexis, Sarah, Tara, Brian and great-grandchildren, Alex, Anna, Basil, Addison, Nicholas, Benjamin, Easton, Gannon, Madix, Teegan, Tatum, Aubrey and one on the way. Jane also leaves behind two brothers, Jeff and Dennis Cotton.

Jane was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Jo Mancuso.

Her family would like to welcome those who knew and loved Jane to a celebration of life to be held on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Hunt Club Lanes in Salem. This gathering will serve as an opportunity to remember Jane’s remarkable life and the many ways she touched the lives of those around her.

Arrangements for Jane’s celebration of life and final rest are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for their professional and compassionate support during this difficult time.

Marilyn “Jane” Smith will be remembered as a woman of strength, compassion and unwavering love for her family. Her legacy will continue to inspire and guide those who were fortunate enough to know her.

