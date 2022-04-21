SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn I. (Weingart) Headland, 86, just 19 days shy of her 87th birthday, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center of natural causes.

She was born February 26, 1935 in Goshen Township, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence and Esther (Kampfer) Weingart.

Marilyn was a 1953 graduate and valedictorian of Goshen High School.

She was a member of Salem First Baptist Church for over 50 years where she played the organ just as long.

She was a member and advisor of Mahoning County 4-H for over 50 years and a member of the Farm Bureau and Salem Music Club. Marilyn was a judge for Dana School of Music and taught piano. She played the organ for Bunker Hill Church and Salem First Baptist for a combined total of 68 years.

Marilyn was a dedicated farmer’s wife for 67 years. She was so talented, so faithful and very kind. Marilyn never spoke a harsh word about anyone. She just consistently served her Lord while enjoying every opportunity for fellowship with her church family. Marilyn was very proud of her family and was quick to share any accomplishments of her grandchildren.

The void she leaves can never be filled by anyone else and so glad to have the assurance that Marilyn is in Heaven with our Lord and that we will see her again one day, no doubt making music and praising Jesus!

Survivors include her husband, Willard E. Headland whom she married June 26, 1955. They had been together 72 years, with 66 of those being married; son, Steve (Judy) Headland of Salem; daughter, Billie Jo Headland of Charleston, South Carolina and grandchildren, Rod Headland and Claire Headland.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rod Headland and brother, Bruce Weingart.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Salem First Baptist Church with Rev. Claye Folger officiating.

She will be buried at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem First Baptist Church, 1290 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

