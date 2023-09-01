ASHLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie M. (Rhome) Crawford, 76, of Salem passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Brethren Care Village in Ashland, Ohio.

Born November 20, 1946, Marie graduated from West Branch High School in 1965, and was employed at Haltec Corporation for many years until she retired in 2017.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mildred (Johnson) Rhome; and her sister, Mary (Rhome) Greiner.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Kevin (Greg) Crawford of Dublin, Ohio; her daughter, Kimberly (Jeremy) Harrison of Ashland; as well as her grandson, Andre Harrison.

A devoted mom and grandma, Marie most enjoyed cookouts and holiday gatherings with her family. She enjoyed tending to her flowers in the garden and playing with her beloved rescue dog, Cindy. Marie had a song in her heart and didn’t mind sharing a moment with anyone who would sing with her.

A special appreciation to Brethren Care & Gentiva Hospice teams of Ashland, Ohio for their dedication and heartfelt kindness for her care.

Visitation for family and friends of Marie Crawford will be Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem, and a funeral service will follow at noon.

Burial will follow at North Georgetown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Marie to Angels for Animals and the Alzheimer’s Association.

