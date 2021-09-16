Marie Amelia Kaiser, Salem, Ohio

SALEM – Marie Amelia Kaiser, 73, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Salem Reginal Medical Center.

She was born on March 25, 1948, in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lawrence B. and Alice Jane (Hayes) Gardner.

Marie was a graduate of United Local High School and worked as a painter at Ventra for over 30 years.

She enjoyed flowers and gardening.

Survivors include one son, Shawn (Stephanie) Kaiser of Lisbon; siblings, George Gardner, Theresa Shutler, and Florence Strimple; grandchildren, Dezrek Kaiser, Josalynn, Mackenzie and Drake Barcey and Zachary Reynolds and a friend of 42 years, James Sechler and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Marie was preceded in death by siblings, Tilly, Wilma Binion, Alberta Calvin and Mary Davis.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marie Amelia (Gardner) Kaiser, please visit our floral store.