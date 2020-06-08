Marianne Vogt, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marianne Vogt, age 92, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Courtyard at Lexington.

She was born August 19, 1927 in Ochtendung, Germany, daughter of the late Johann and Barbara (Weiler) Simon.

Marianne had worked as a prep cook for six years at Jamie’s Restaurant, retiring in 1987. She had previously worked at Lamplight Cafeteria and the Saxon Club.

She was a member of the Salem Saxon Club Branch 18, Salem Saxon Retirees.

She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

One of her true joys was cooking.

Her husband, Clemens O. Vogt, whom she married July 14, 1951 in Polch, Germany preceded her in death June 1, 2012.

Survivors include a daughter, Caroline B. (Ray) Stone of Salem; two sons, Richard C. (Debbie) Vogt, Sr. of Salem and Robert P. (Debbie) Vogt, Sr. of Salem; ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and two sisters, Walburga Spack and her identical twin, Anneliese Rothbrust, both of Salem.

Besides her parents and husband, a son, Rolf Vogt and four brothers, Johann, Herman, Anton and Josef Simon also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Stark Memorial with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating.

Friends and family will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at the funeral home. For the safety of the Vogt family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, bring your own mask, and do not linger.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Saxon Scholarship Fund, 1980 Newgarden Road, Salem, OH 44460 or Courtyard at Lexington, 2345 Lexington Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To view Marianne’s obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marianne Vogt, please visit our floral store.