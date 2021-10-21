Margaret R. “Peg/Peggy” Evans, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret R. “Peg/Peggy” Evans, 79, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center with her family close to her side.

Peg was born September 27, 1942, in Gavers, Ohio, the daughter of the late Daniel and Margaret (Jarvis) Saling.

Peg, being a farm girl, loved their farm and grew up appreciating the outdoors.

Peg graduated from Lisbon David Anderson High School with honors.

She worked most of her life at Ohio Edison in the Salem office. After retiring from Ohio Edison, she continued her working career at their real estate and title business, McMillan Abstract Co., along with their son.

In addition to her parents, Peg was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Dan Saling.

Peg is survived by her husband, Larry Evans whom she married July 14, 1962; two sons, Garry (Gina) Evans and Scott (Leslie) Evans; grandchildren, Tyler Evans, Lauren (Caleb) Wycoff and Michael Evans; great grandchildren, Carter and Case Wycoff. Peg is also survived by her sisters, Lou Mae Hart and Mary (Gregg) Weinstock, along with many nieces and nephews and a very special young man, Hayden Johnson.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Stark Memorial and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church with Father Robert Edwards officiating. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul School, 925 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To view Peg’s obituary, send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret “Peg/Peggy” R. (Saling) Evans, please visit our floral store.