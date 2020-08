SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Fisher, 82, was called home to be with the Lord Friday, August 7, 2020 with her children by her side.

Arrangements are pending at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret “Peggy” B. Fisher, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: