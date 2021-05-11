Margaret M. (Meissner) Sabatino, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret M. (Meissner) Sabatino, 93, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living.

She was born March 23, 1928 in Salem.

Calling hours will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial.

A private family service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Chaplain Keith Neal officiating. Please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

