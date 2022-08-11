SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mae (Perry) Detell, 99, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio.

Margaret was born on July 14, 1923 in Leetonia, Ohio the daughter of James and Josephine (Schintion) Perry who were born in Italy.

Margaret was a 1942 graduate of Leetonia High School.

If you knew Margaret, you know she loved to have fun. She was funny, quick-witted, a great cook, ornery and feisty and she loved monkeys but not as much as she loved her family. Some of her fondest memories revolved around her 11 siblings and her time growing up in Leetonia. If you were from Leetonia, you were instantly her friend. She loved to dress up like Santa, the Easter bunny, put on masks and costumes … and she wanted everyone to join in. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews all over the country with lots of “Aunt Margie” stories. She loved the color purple most, but loved wearing anything red.

Margaret was the second youngest of her family of 12 children. She and Ray were Margaret’s sisters’ “go to” people because they always helped everyone.

Survivors include her children, Kenneth (Diane) Detell of Salem and Ronald (Laura) Detell Kent, Ohio and grandsons, Mark Bezeredi, Salem, Ohio, Dominick Detell and Vincent Detell, of Chesapeake, Virginia.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Detell in March of 2008, whom she married June 7, 1947. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Agnes Willis, Emma Thompson, Constance Tille, Tony Perry, Mike Perry Virginia Wank, Genevieve Gologram, Francis Perry, Orland Perry, Lena Griswald and Pete Perry.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial at Grandview Cemetery following service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to The Brightside Project of Salem, Ohio, an organization that works to make children’s lives better. The address is P.O. Box 314, Salem, OH 44460.

