SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Louise Von Tuchlinski died Saturday, October 3.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 6 at 11:00 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem.

