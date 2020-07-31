Margaret Jean (Sargent) Sprouse, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Jean (Sargent) Sprouse, 77, peacefully left her earthly home for her heavenly one on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Salem Community Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on May 1, 1943 in Mansfield, Ohio.

She leaves to mourn her passing: her husband of 55 years, David; her only child, Cassandra (Kevin) Merolla of Akron; three sisters, Annabelle Barnhouse, Dorothy McCullough, Christine (Neal) Scott; two brothers, Edward (Dorothy) Sargent, Billy (Mary Anne) Sargent and several nieces, nephews, and many other friends and acquaintances.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosa (Maynard) Cross; father, James Sargent and niece, Courtney Barnhouse.

Margaret was the first born of her five siblings, living her entire life in the Salem area.

She married her sweetheart David on October 25, 1964 and spent most of her life as a homemaker.

Margaret loved animals of all kinds and donated her time to the Columbiana County Humane Society in her younger years. She welcomed everyone she met with a smile, offered advice every chance she got, protected those she loved, and stated that all she ever wanted was her ‘husband and baby’. She loved doing word search puzzles, spending time with friends and family, and taking care of her house plants and yard. She became the matriarch of the family after mother passed, and she will be greatly missed by many.

The family would like to extend a huge ‘thank you’ to the second-floor nursing staff at Salem Community Hospital, Community Hospice and Palliative Care, and Dr. Brianne Bagwell. Memorial donations should be made to the Humane Society of Columbiana County, 825 S. Lincoln, P.O. Box 101, Salem, OH 44460.

Family will receive guests at Stark Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow immediately. For the safety of the Sprouse family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask. Burial will follow at Woodsdale Cemetery in Hanoverton.

