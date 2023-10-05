SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Agness Paulin, of Massillon, formerly of Salem, passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 4, 2023.

She was born on April 14, 1931, in Leetonia to the late William J. and Margaret M. (Ready) Gallagher.

She graduated from Salem High School in 1949 and attended Salem Business School following graduation.

Margaret married Glenn H. Paulin on September 9, 1950. They were married 63 years when he passed away on December 31, 2013.

She worked in several businesses in Salem as a clerk and bookkeeper, retiring in 1995 when Salona Supply Co. closed.

She is survived by her sister, Frances Gallagher (Charles) Thompson of Canton and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Roberta “Bobbie” Gallagher (John) Frederick and her brother, James Gallagher.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 7, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Salem, with friends being received from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m., prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be in Hope Cemetery.

Margaret was an active member of the CDA at St. Paul’s, an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting and knitting.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

