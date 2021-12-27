SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mahlon F. Griffith, Jr., 89, died Saturday December 25, 2021 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born September 14, 1932 in Alliance Ohio, son of the late Mahlon Sr. and Hazel (Delzell) Griffith.

Mahlon Jr. had four brothers and a sister. He lived most of his life in the Damascus area.

He served in the US Army two years, one of which was served in Thule, Greenland as a radar operator support for the Thule Air Force Base.

Mahlon married the former Betty Campbell while in the service, on September 5, 1955. A 1951 graduate of Goshen Union High School.

After returning home from the service he began an apprenticeship of wood pattern making at Ferrall Pattern in Columbiana. He also worked at National Rubber Pattern shop in Columbiana, and Humtown Pattern shop in Columbiana. At the same time pursuing his own business of appliance repair. In 1971 he was asked by the former Damascus Postmaster to work a couple of hours now and then as needed. He became Postmaster at Damascus in 1982, retiring October 1992. He continued his appliance repair until his death.

He was preceded in death by his wife Betty on August 5, 2021; his parents; brothers, Wayne, Keith, Dick, Gene; a sister Pat and an infant grandson Tyler.

Survivors include children, Larry (Beth) Griffith of Damascus, Lennie (Beth) Griffith of Salem; Lynn Taylor of Damascus and Lance (Tina) Griffith of Damascus; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was a member of the Damascus Friends Church where he served as trustee chairman a number of years. Currently he attended the Believers Fellowship in Salem.

Mahlon was a charter member of the Damascus Ruritan in November 1953, served as the club president several times, served as District Zone 6 governor three years. He was the Ohio District Ruritan Governor in 1996 and continued serving at the Ohio District level until his death. He was very active in recruiting new members into Ruritan.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Friday December 31, 2021 at Stark Memorial.

The family requests that visitors please wear masks and social distance.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Rowley officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State St., Unit B, Salem Ohio 44460

