Lynne Heffner, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynne Heffner, 79, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at her home.

Lynne was born October 2, 1941 in Salem, daughter of the late Vincent and Matilda (Linder) Moore.

Lynne was a 1959 Salem High School graduate.

She worked at the Salem Water Department for five years and previously worked at the former People’s Lumber for 20 years.

Lynne was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church and the Salem Saxon Club #18 Auxiliary. She was a 4-H advisor and Girl Scout leader and she also taught Sunday School and Bible School. Lynne had been a class aide for both West Branch and Salem Schools.

Her husband, John C. Heffner, whom she married November 18, 1982, preceded her in death April 29, 2005.

Survivors include a daughter, Katherine (Kevin) Baker of Hodgenville, Kentucky; a son, Jeffrey S. Biery of Salem; five grandchildren, Mikaelyn, Alexis, Haylee, Brogan Biery and Kayleigh Heffner; one great grandson; sister, Kathy (John) Schumacher and many loved nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

A private funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask.

Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, the caring staff at Mercy Health in Sebring as well as Hospice of the Valley for their support and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 291S. Broadway Ave., Salem, OH 44460; Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512; Salvation Army, P.O. Box 703, Salem, OH 44460 or any charity of your choice.

